Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to post earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.73. Advanced Micro Devices reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,433 shares of company stock valued at $49,089,605 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,761,646,000 after purchasing an additional 475,469 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after purchasing an additional 108,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $136.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $141.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

