Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 13,157 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,157 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FB. DZ Bank cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $341.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $341.65. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total value of $27,811,767.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock valued at $827,781,371. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

