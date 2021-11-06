Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 209,790 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 209,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.71.

