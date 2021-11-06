Advisor Resource Council Invests $13.25 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 96,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850,782 shares of company stock worth $421,048,788. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $151.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

