Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 29,137 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,281,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339,477 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,600 shares of company stock worth $17,721,086. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $115.29. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

