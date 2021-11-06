Aegis Raises Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Price Target to $35.00

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) had its target price lifted by Aegis from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Aegis currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $872.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.79. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.29.

In other news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORMP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

