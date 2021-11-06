Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Given “Outperform” Rating at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AGLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Shares of AGLE opened at $7.32 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.47.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $48,384.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 608,334 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 701,948 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

