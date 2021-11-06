Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel Sells 25,000 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Rhea J. Posedel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $622,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $25.72 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $27.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.71% and a negative net margin of 7.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 22.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $12.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.