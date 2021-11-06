AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AFC Gamma stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $23.68. 77,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

AFCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

