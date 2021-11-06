AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AFCG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,613. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.08.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFCG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $569,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

