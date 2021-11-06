Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives $46.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGGZF. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Ag Growth International stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.91. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,253. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.24. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of $20.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

