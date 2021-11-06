AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to report $3.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $11.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.08 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.33 billion to $12.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

In related news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in AGCO by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,771,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,776 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,929 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 522,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,993,000 after purchasing an additional 382,270 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 2,120.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $37,378,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.86. The stock had a trading volume of 504,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.07. AGCO has a 12-month low of $87.44 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.