Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

AGRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1.03 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.77.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

