Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of API. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Agora by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of API stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.01. 831,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,457. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.48 and a beta of -0.18. Agora has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $114.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.48.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $42.33 million during the quarter. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

