Aigang (AIX) Price Hits $0.0577 on Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0577 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aigang has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aigang has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and $163,621.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00051681 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.47 or 0.00253452 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.64 or 0.00096833 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004404 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

