Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark set a C$25.45 target price on Air Canada in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$28.56.

AC stock opened at C$26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,209.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.90. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.78 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Arielle Meloul-Wechsler sold 7,023 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.51, for a total value of C$165,110.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$215,469.15.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

