Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 19.99%. The company had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Air Lease’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AL stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $52.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

