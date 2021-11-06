Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Announces Earnings Results

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. 863,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Air Transport Services Group has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

