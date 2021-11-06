Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Up 8.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)’s stock price was up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $210.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Airbnb traded as high as $195.47 and last traded at $193.43. Approximately 177,688 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,376,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.45.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.97.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total transaction of $4,297,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,409,632 shares of company stock worth $215,737,004. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

