Akash Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $300.57 million and $2.26 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.64 or 0.00004366 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00081947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00079077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00100021 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,524.59 or 1.00107075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.38 or 0.07170674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

