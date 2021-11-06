Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.19. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 12,832 shares changing hands.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 26,137.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 17.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $78,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

