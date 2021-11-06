Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.34, but opened at $3.19. Akebia Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 12,832 shares changing hands.
The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.77.
Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKBA)
Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.
