Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on AKRTF. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.82.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

