Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is a semiconductor designer and manufacturer of radio frequency resonators and filters which facilitate signal acquisition and accelerate band performance between the antenna and the back end of mobile devices. The company’s patent-pending Bulk ONE(TM) technology produces single crystal, piezoelectric bulk acoustic wave filters. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina. “

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 573.95% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,172,000 after acquiring an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,934,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,791,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 9.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akoustis Technologies (AKTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.