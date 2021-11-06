Akropolis Market Capitalization Tops $133.18 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0396 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Akropolis has a market capitalization of $133.18 million and approximately $13.53 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00051584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.78 or 0.00259981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00097290 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis is a coin. It launched on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,364,292,849 coins. The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akropolis is akropolis.io . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

