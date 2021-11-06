Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Gap Down to $31.29

Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.29, but opened at $29.26. Albireo Pharma shares last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 3,707 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of $585.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.45.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. UBS Group AG increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 31,012.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after buying an additional 28,003 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

