Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.95 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%.

NASDAQ:ALEC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. 934,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,191. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Alector alerts:

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $2,533,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of Alector stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,950 shares of company stock worth $5,736,781. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alector stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alector were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.