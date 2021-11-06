Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Up 11% Over Last Week

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 6th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $62.24 million and $1.44 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000783 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aleph.im has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00052000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.73 or 0.00254529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.08 or 0.00100181 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,235,740 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

