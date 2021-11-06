Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALHC traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.10. 879,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $445,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,173,082.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALHC. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

