Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALKT traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 425,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,472. Alkami Technology has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 12.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.29.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $685,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,571 shares of company stock worth $6,140,581 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

