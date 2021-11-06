Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $32.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.04. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.04 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. Research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,630,638 shares in the company, valued at $49,343,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 49,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,380,291.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,329,369 shares of company stock worth $283,128,100. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

