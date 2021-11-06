Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 667,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 336,065 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 23,198.8% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,920,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,498,000 after buying an additional 6,890,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,367,000 after buying an additional 21,109,217 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.0034 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

