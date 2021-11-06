Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $240,000 in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 271,964 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 258,713 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,879,000 after acquiring an additional 182,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.84. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

