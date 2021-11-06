Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 57.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 57,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 20,833 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

DHIL stock opened at $219.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.09. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $20.00 per share. This is an increase from Diamond Hill Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $80.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 36.38%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.