Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $262,000 Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $64.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.69. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $267.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

