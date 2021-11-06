Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 70.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,305 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invitae were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 255,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,403,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,088,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,430,000 after buying an additional 550,964 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $76,565.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $234,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark raised Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $116.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.