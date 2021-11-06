Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 211,835 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 95.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 211,835 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ADT were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,568 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after acquiring an additional 97,268 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ADT by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 587,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,858 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 145,697 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in ADT by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,438 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 83,093 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ADT by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 260,254 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,734 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT Company Profile

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.