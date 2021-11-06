Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 47,192 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,192 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 43.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

