Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.
Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.79.
In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
