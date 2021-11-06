Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.11. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.79% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $29,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

