Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

