Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.
Allogene Therapeutics stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,676. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.79. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.
About Allogene Therapeutics
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
