Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOSL stock traded up $4.04 on Friday, reaching $42.56. 870,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,967. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,573 shares of company stock worth $379,845 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AOSL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after buying an additional 169,776 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

