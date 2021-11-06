Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 22.12%.

APT opened at $5.16 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -1.56.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 111.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Ltd. is engaged in the business of protecting people, products and environment. It develops, manufactures and markets disposable and limited use protective apparel products for the industries, clean room, medical and dental markets. The company operates through the followings segments: Disposable Protective Apparel segment and Building Supply segment.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.