Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 1,346,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $14.31. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 86.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. Company insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $646,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 684,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 363,807 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 37.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 958,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,684,000 after acquiring an additional 260,246 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

