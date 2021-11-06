alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €16.50 ($19.41) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 15.34% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.39 ($20.45).

Shares of AOX opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

