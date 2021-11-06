alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on alstria office REIT in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, alstria office REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €17.39 ($20.45).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €19.49 ($22.93) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.32.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

