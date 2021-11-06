Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.96 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Altair Engineering updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ALTR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.91. 458,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51.
In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,205 shares of company stock valued at $36,460,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
About Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.
