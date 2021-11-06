Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

Shares of ATUS traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. 9,913,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altice USA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Altice USA worth $42,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATUS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.90.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

