Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Altice USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Altice USA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of Altice USA stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 718.8% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 101,451 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

