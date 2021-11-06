Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 55,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of MO stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average is $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

