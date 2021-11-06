Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

