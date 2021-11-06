Amalgamated Bank Grows Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 228.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 121,591 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIM. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 182.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 330.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $172,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.04.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.56%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

